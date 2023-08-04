Shaler Township Police Department cracking down on aggressive driving on Route 8

Local

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Shaler Township Police Department is cracking down on aggressive driving along Route 8.

The department announced a partnership with PennDOT to increase road safety in the area.

PennDOT will be adding more markings and electric sign boards to give additional warnings in areas where they are working.

Shaler Township Police said they are enforcing violations including speeding, tailgating and traffic signal violations.

In just 2 hours officers cited 20 drivers in the area.

The department said construction workers, drivers and pedestrians will be safer if people slow down.

