Shaler Township Police Department cracking down on aggressive driving on Route 8

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Shaler Township Police Department is cracking down on aggressive driving along Route 8.

The department announced a partnership with PennDOT to increase road safety in the area.

PennDOT will be adding more markings and electric sign boards to give additional warnings in areas where they are working.

The Shaler Township Police Department is working cooperatively with PennDOT to increase safety in the road construction zone along Route 8. The work zone is clearly marked and electronic sign boards have been placed to give additional warnings that there is a work zone. pic.twitter.com/vqP2tgTLgF — ShalerTownshipPolice (@PoliceShaler) August 3, 2023

Shaler Township Police said they are enforcing violations including speeding, tailgating and traffic signal violations.

In just 2 hours officers cited 20 drivers in the area.

The department said construction workers, drivers and pedestrians will be safer if people slow down.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group