Local

Shaler Township road reopens earlier than expected, officials say

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Vilsack Road Vilsack Road

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A road in Shaler Township has been reopened after construction.

>> Shaler Township road closed for repairs, paving

Work on Vilsack Road, which began on April 22, has been completed and associated traffic restrictions have ended earlier than expected.

Crews worked on milling and paving, base repairs, drainage improvements, shoulder work and guide rail replacement during the closure.

The construction included a one-week full closure and periodic lane closures.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Construction worker dies in fall from scaffolding in Pittsburgh
  • Fayette County woman charged with chaining intellectually disabled adopted daughter to bed
  • Father of newborn charged for incident at Monroeville hospital
  • VIDEO: Shadyside nursing home, rehabilitation center to close this summer
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read