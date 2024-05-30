Shaler Township road reopens earlier than expected, officials say

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A road in Shaler Township has been reopened after construction.

Work on Vilsack Road, which began on April 22, has been completed and associated traffic restrictions have ended earlier than expected.

Crews worked on milling and paving, base repairs, drainage improvements, shoulder work and guide rail replacement during the closure.

The construction included a one-week full closure and periodic lane closures.

