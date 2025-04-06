‘Shame on you’ Jefferson Hills pizzeria robbed

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A pizzeria in Jefferson Hills was robbed over the weekend.

Fellinis Pizzeria on Route 51 shared a post on Facebook Saturday showing that someone had smashed their front door with a brick and gotten in overnight.

“We have teenagers who work here and an adult staff who all put their heart and souls into our business. They lose work when we’re not opened. So for us, the money you took was the lesser of your evils,” the business said. “You cost us unnecessary repairs and down time for our staff who rely on their paychecks to be filled with the hours they are scheduled. We are small Local business. Shame on you.”

T.C. Lending, a neighboring business, provided a shop vac to help clean up the shattered glass.

A good Samaritan named Steve and his friends helped board up the door until it can be fixed.

Fellinis is working with the Jefferson Hills Police Department to learn who is responsible.

Despite the tough situation, the ovens are up and running and customers are welcome to visit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jefferson Hills Police Department at 412-655-2222.

