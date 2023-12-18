Shapiro administration secures additional funding for 911 centers

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Shapiro’s administration has secured funds to help keep county-based 911 centers in service for years to come.

The administration announced Monday that through the fiscal code, it’s directing funds to Public Safety Answering Points, or 911 centers, The law extends the state’s 911 program through 2029 and brings in an additional $47.7 million a year through an increase in the monthly phone surcharge from $1.65 to $1.95 approved through January 31, 2026.

The Shapiro administration says the surcharge has been integral in implementing Next Generation 911 service at 911 centers, which has features like text-to-911 and improved caller location data. More improvements are coming, such as regionalization of individual county 911 centers, better GIS data and building out redundant systems to ensure seamless information sharing.

“Our PSAPs and the dedicated staff who answer the call 24 hours a day are the backbone of the public safety network in Pennsylvania,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “The Shapiro Administration is committed to supporting their long-term, sustainable growth as we continue to build out cutting-edge Next Generation 911 technology.”

The funding announcement comes as counties face staffing shortages at 911 centers.

