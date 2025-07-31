Shapiro, McCormick to headline AI Horizons Summit 2025

PITTSBURGH — When the AI Horizons Summit returns to Bakery Square this September, it will do so with some of Pennsylvania’s most powerful legislators taking the stage.

Both Gov. Josh Shapiro and Sen. Dave McCormick will feature on the main stage at “AI Horizons 2025: AI Deployed,” which will take place September 11 and 12 at Bakery Square. Shapiro and McCormick recently shared the stage at the latter’s Pennsylvania Energy & Innovation Summit at Carnegie Mellon University.

This event serves as a follow-up to last year’s inaugural AI Horizons, which was held on a singular day and featured representatives from Google, OpenAI and Nvidia. The event is produced by the AI Strike Team, an economic development group focused on scaling the region’s AI sector, and is assisted by private and public partners.

