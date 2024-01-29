Shapiro outlines new plan for higher education in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG — In a Friday morning announcement, Governor Josh Shapiro outlined his administration’s “new blueprint for higher education,” in the commonwealth, based on the recommendations of a Higher Education Working Group that he convened last year.

“Every Pennsylvanian deserves the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed,” Shapiro said in the announcement. “For some, that means going right into the workforce – but for those who want to go to college or get a credential, we need to rethink our system of higher education.”

In the announcement, Shapiro cited data that places the state of Pennsylvania at No. 48 out of 50 for higher education affordability out of all states in the U.S., as well as at No. 49 for state investment in higher ed.

