Sharon Werner, ex-Obama administration official, to serve as Pittsburgh’s chief operating officer

PITTSBURGH — City of Pittsburgh Mayor-Elect Corey O’Connor has tapped Sharon Werner to serve as chief operating officer for the city.

Werner is a former chief of staff to U.S. Attorneys General Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch.

“We’re building a city government that strengthens our neighborhoods with improved delivery of services, and Sharon Werner has a unique and impressive combination of private, public, legal, and community service experience necessary to oversee the effective operations of those services,” O’Connor said in a prepared statement announcing the appointment. “She has led operations of large organizations, has extensive experience with federal-level policy, and has deep ties across the Pittsburgh community to ensure every resident has a government that works for them.”

Werner’s career has included legal, government and private sector roles. After clerking in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and an international law firm, she spent five years as a congressional Chief of Staff, then worked in the Obama Administration, working as White House Liaison and Counselor to the Attorney General, before moving to the chief of staff role for Holder and Lynch.

