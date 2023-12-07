Sheetz offering free coffee every week during December

PITTSBURGH — Calling all coffee lovers! Sheetz is offering customers one free coffee every week of December.

According to Sheetz, customers can get one free self-serve cup of Joe per week as part of the company’s holiday coffee program starting Friday, Dec. 8.

The free coffee will be added weekly to every My Sheetz Rewardz member’s account each Friday through Dec. 29. The coffee will be redeemable for one week after it’s uploaded to the customer’s account.

Sheetz also said it will be hosting a “12 Days of Christmas” promotion that will launch on Dec. 15, which includes new offers being added each day giving loyalty card holders the opportunity to save money on food, beverages, fuel and more.

