Sheetz promotion rolls back truck diesel price by 25 cents for limited time

PITTSBURGH — Truck drivers will pay less for diesel at some gas stations throughout western Pennsylvania in March.

Sheetz is celebrating the start of spring by rolling back the price of truck diesel.

Starting Wednesday March 6, truck drivers can save 25 cents a gallon by swiping their My Sheetz Rewardz card at any of Sheetz’s 42 truck stop pumps — and there are no gallon limitations.

Diesel exhaust fluid and other fuel grades are not included in the promotion. The promotion ends on March 31.

Click here to find the Sheetz truck stop closest to you.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group