Shelton, Perdomo suspended by MLB for Tuesday’s hit by pitch incident

Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton walks to the dugout after making a pitching change during the sixth inning of the second game of the team's baseball doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

PITTSBURGH — After Juan Soto celebrated a home run for the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night, Pittsburgh Pirates’ pitcher Angel Perdomo responded by beaning the next batter, Manny Machado, with a fastball.

The game’s umpiring crew deemed it purposeful and not only ejected Perdomo, but ejected Pirates’ manager Derek Shelton, who came out to argue.

Perdomo was handed a three-game suspension by the league while Shelton was given a one-game ban. Neither will appeal.

