Shenango Township police actively searching for missing 89-year-old man

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Shenango Township police and fire officials are conducting an active search for a missing 89-year-old man.

According to a Facebook post, John Novalesi walked away from a personal care home along Ellwood Road.

Novalesi has advanced dementia. He was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, wearing a tan shirt, dark sweater, blue jeans and tan shoes.

Anyone who lives near the 3100 block of Ellwood Road is advised that officials will be going door to door and walking around the area.

Investigators will be wearing identifying clothing.

Anyone with information about Novalesi’s whereabouts or questions about the search can call 724-654-2243.

