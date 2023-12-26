Shenango Township police looking for 2 suspects, truck involved in several complaints

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Shenango Township police are looking for two people and a truck that were involved in several complaints over the weekend.

According to the Shenango Township Police Department on Facebook, the department received a call for burglary, theft and criminal mischief complaints on Dec. 23.

A black pickup truck and one of the two male suspects were caught in a photo shared to the department’s Facebook page.

Shenango Township police said there’s rust damage at the front and rear passenger side wheel well fenders of the truck. There’s also paint damage on the passenger side doors.

Police also said the truck has a very loud exhaust.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the photo. Anyone with information is asked to call 724-654-2243 or message Shenango Township Police Department on Facebook.

