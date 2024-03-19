Shooting, manhunt triggers lockdown in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A shooting and manhunt triggered a lockdown in Midland, Beaver County on Monday night.

Just after 9 p.m., officers were called to a domestic dispute and learned someone left with an AR-15-style rifle.

When an officer got there, he heard a gunshot and neighbors were asked to stay indoors.

“I got two kids that kind of disturbs me. We live right here,” said Dylan Livingston.

Dylan Livingston showed us where he lives and told us what he heard when he was finishing dinner with his family.

“Pop. Pop. I didn’t think anything of it,” said Livingston.

He said he ran outside and saw helicopters and police swarming the area.

“There were helicopters everywhere I wanted to protect my family,” said Livingston. “I grabbed a gun and I ran out here. I wanted to protect the community and I ran up to the cop and said do you guys need help?”

Police said the lockdown was lifted after a four-hour search when officers found the person in the woods dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The neighbor said this is normally a quiet area and was shocked something like this happened.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group