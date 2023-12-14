Shortage of ADHD medications persists, creating challenges for families

PITTSBURGH — A shortage in medications used to treat ADHD continues to create challenges for families.

According to Dr. Gary Swanson, a child and adolescent psychiatrist with Allegheny Health Network, a variety of stimulant medicines have been in short supply for “at least a year.”

Originally, there was a shortage of Adderall, and as patients switched to alternatives, the problem spread to other brands, including Ritalin and Vyvanse.

Without the medications, people with ADHD can’t focus as well, which particularly impacts kids in school.

Dr. Swanson advises parents or patients to “shop” around, and phone different pharmacies to track down supply.

“Most people are used to going to one pharmacy, but sometimes the pharmacy down the street has it,” he said. “Many parents have had to sort of be detectives.”

He said that some other families have rationed supplies by only giving medications to their kids on school days. Others have tried switching to other drugs, and while they’re all similarly effective, the side effects can vary, Dr Swanson said.

If you’re a parent who’s unable to find any brand anywhere, consider talking to your child’s teacher.

“There are interventions you can have for kids in school in terms of trying to take more frequent breaks, recognizing that they might need extra time to complete tasks, recognizing that they’re less efficient when they’re not focused, and so, giving them more time, or helping them by setting up an environment that is less distracting for them can be helpful, too.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Swanson hopes we’ll see some relief in the new year, when manufacturers will be permitted to ramp up production.

“I like to think it’ll be better by January or so, and we’ll be back on track.”

The cause of the shortages has been attributed to pandemic-related worker shortages and supply chain issues, along with increased demand.

