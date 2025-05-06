Showers to develop Tuesday afternoon, may become steadier through evening

PITTSBURGH — One more day of wet weather before we finally get a break, although a small one.

Showers will develop again during the afternoon on Tuesday. While strong thunderstorms are not likely, a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out later in the afternoon and into the evening. The showers may evolve into a bit of a steadier rain for parts of the area Tuesday evening before heading out overnight.

We’ll get a chance to dry out some on Wednesday with a decent amount of sun during the afternoon.

A few showers could graze the area Thursday and Friday, but there will be many dry hours. Right now, showers are expected to wrap up by the weekend, leaving sunshine and pleasant temperatures for Mother’s Day. Check the live Severe Weather Team 11 forecast for updates before making outdoor plans.

