Showers end Sunday night before refreshing weather on Monday

PITTSBURGH — Showers will come to an end Sunday night. They’ve been fairly scattered much of the day and will slowly dwindle overnight.

Areas south of the Pittsburgh area are most likely to see showers linger the longest.

Monday and Tuesday will be refreshing for the first time in a long time. Highs will barely make it back to 80 degrees Monday with plenty of sun and lower humidity throughout the day.

The next chance for thunderstorms looks to hold off until Friday.

