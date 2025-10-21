Showers move out early Tuesday afternoon, but may return again in evening

PITTSBURGH — Showers end early Tuesday afternoon with clouds mixing to some sunshine, but the rain could return before the day is over.

Even with breezy winds that could gust up to 25 mph, highs are expected to reach around 60 degrees.

Isolated showers and thunder could pop up in a few spots around dinnertime, with some leftover showers again at night. This next front will usher in much cooler air for the remainder of the week.

Expect cloudy, chilly and breezy conditions on Wednesday with gusts up to 30 mph. Highs will only make it to the low 50s. Below-average highs will continue through Friday, with dry conditions to end the work week.

A mix of clouds and sun is expected on Saturday with highs in the mid-50s. Showers are possible overnight into Sunday morning.

It’ll be warmer on Sunday, with temperatures near the 60-degree mark.

