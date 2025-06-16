Showers return overnight & will last into morning commute

PITTSBURGH — It’ll be cloudy and humid this evening, with a chance for a few showers — mainly for areas south of I-70 later in the night.

Rain will develop overnight into the morning commute. Scattered showers and storms are expected through the day on Tuesday, with a higher chance from midday through the evening hours. Heavy rain could produce localized flooding.

The flooding threat will continue to be a concern through Thursday due to already saturated grounds, along with creeks and streams running very high. Make sure to keep a close eye on the water levels, especially in low-lying areas and flood-prone locations.

We will get a break from the wet weather and high humidity on Friday. The weekend ahead looks dry with a hot stretch on the way — highs may reach near 90 degrees by Sunday and continue into early next week.

