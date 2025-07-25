Showers, storms on and off throughout weekend

PITTSBURGH — Showers and storms will be back from time to time through the weekend. No day is a washout, but thunderstorms will bring bouts of heavier rain that could impact any outdoor plans.

Friday will be steamy with scattered showers and storms, especially after lunch into the evening. Storms could bring heavy downpours, which will raise the threat for localized flooding, along with frequent lightning. A few of the stronger storms could have wind gusts greater than 45 mph.

Scattered showers and storms will stick around Saturday and Sunday, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Any thunderstorm through the weekend could bring heavy rain from time to time. No widespread severe weather is expected; however, repeated rounds of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding occasionally.

