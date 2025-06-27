Showers will create risk of more flooding on a hot Friday

PITTSBURGH — Showers and another round of strong storms will move through the area again Friday, especially after lunch into the evening.

Frequent lightning, strong wind gusts and heavy downpours are expected. Flooding will once again be an issue, especially for areas that picked up heavy rain on Thursday.

A Flash Flood Warning is in place for Washington County until at least 11:30 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Wheeling WV, Bethlehem WV and Benwood WV until 11:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/0nJbHM8PbB — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 27, 2025

High temperatures will climb back near 90 degrees before the showers develop, pushing the heat index into the mid to upper 90s.

Another round of unsettled weather will kick off the weekend with the threat of strong storms developing once again.

