Sick puppies found abandoned in Connellsville, local animal shelter asking for answers

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — A group of sick puppies was found abandoned in Connellsville and a local animal shelter is asking for the public to come forward with any helpful information.

Ninth Life Rescue Center said four puppies were found in the woods near Sandy Flat Road. They believe dogs were left there on March 23.

The dogs tested positive for parvovirus and the shelter said two of them have died.

It is unclear if the dogs came from one litter or two because they have different sizes.

Ninth Life Animal Rescue is accepting donations and said the antibody for parvovirus costs over $1,000 per dose.

Anyone who recognizes the dogs or has information is asked to call 724-217-4257.

