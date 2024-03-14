Local

Sidewalk in Pittsburgh’s Allegheny-West neighborhood closing due to safety concerns

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Sidewalk in Pittsburgh’s Allegheny-West neighborhood closing due to safety concerns Sidewalk in Pittsburgh’s Allegheny-West neighborhood closing due to safety concerns

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A sidewalk in Pittsburgh’s Allegheny-West neighborhood will be closed starting next week.

The closure of the sidewalk on the Brighton Road bridge at its intersection with West North Avenue will start on March 18.

City officials said the sidewalk will be closed because of safety concerns for pedestrians. It will be closed until the completion of the North & Brighton Bridge Replacement project.

Detours for pedestrians are posted in the area.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads for Penguins promotion stolen; team offering contingency plan
  • Neighbors work together to free deer from plastic jug stuck on its head
  • Project to connect 3 Pittsburgh neighborhoods getting underway
  • VIDEO: Downed wires cause major delays on Pennsylvania Turnpike near Monroeville ago
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read