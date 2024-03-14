Sidewalk in Pittsburgh’s Allegheny-West neighborhood closing due to safety concerns

PITTSBURGH — A sidewalk in Pittsburgh’s Allegheny-West neighborhood will be closed starting next week.

The closure of the sidewalk on the Brighton Road bridge at its intersection with West North Avenue will start on March 18.

City officials said the sidewalk will be closed because of safety concerns for pedestrians. It will be closed until the completion of the North & Brighton Bridge Replacement project.

Detours for pedestrians are posted in the area.

