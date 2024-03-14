Local

Sidney Crosby game-worn rookie jersey up for auction

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Sidney Crosby game-worn rookie jersey up for auction

PITTSBURGH — A game-worn Sidney Crosby rookie jersey is up for auction.

Lelands, the organization hosting the auction, said the jersey was worn in four games, when Crosby scored career goals 25, 30 and 31.

The jersey is part of the Lelands Winter Classic Auction, which also features a Roberto Clemente 1960 Pirates World Championship year game-worn jersey among other sports memorabilia.

