Sidney Crosby named to Canada’s 2026 Olympic Team

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby has been named to Team Canada for the 2026 Olympic Games.

Crosby is one of the first six players named to the team.

The Penguins star has appeared in two previous Olympic Games with Team Canada in 2010 and 2014, winning a gold medal each time. He scored the gold medal-winning overtime goal against the United States at the 2010 Olympic Games, dubbed as “The Golden Goal.”

The 2026 Olympic Games will be held February 6-22 in Milan and Cortina, Italy.

