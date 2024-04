Part of Route 51 has reopened in Beaver County.

Route 51 between Cove Hill and Fallston Street closed because of a landslide after last week’s heavy rain.

Now, PennDOT says the roadway has reopened to a single lane of traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

