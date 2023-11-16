Slick Six? Penguins Game 15 vs. Devils: Lines, Notes

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

The Pittsburgh Penguins (8-6-0) put their five-game winning streak on the line Thursday when the New Jersey Devils (7-6-1) visit PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins are coming off a 5-3 win Tuesday over the Blue Jackets in Columbus when they got a hat trick plus an assist from captain Sidney Crosby.

The Devils have lost three straight, including a 6-3 setback Tuesday against the Jets in Winnipeg.

