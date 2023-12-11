Slick spots possible during Monday morning snow flurries

PITTSBURGH — Flurries and snow showers will fly around this morning. With temperatures hovering around freezing, slick spots can develop, especially under any heavier burst of snow. Most places will only see a coating to a half inch, but slightly higher amounts are possible along I-80 and over the higher elevations.

Temperatures throughout the day will be stuck in the 30s, with wind chills in the 20s. Any flurries will end by this afternoon, with temperatures tonight dipping into the 20s.

Dry weather takes over for the rest of the week with abundant sunshine, seasonable afternoons, and chilly nights.

