Slight rain showers returning to the area tonight

PITTSBURGH — Finally, we’ll get some rain showers across the area tonight. However, it won’t be enough to even touch the dry ground situation across the area.

Most of the region will pick up less than a tenth of an inch of rain. Showers will become more spotty after 10-11 p.m. but could linger into the morning.

Behind this front, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s on Friday. Lows may get close to a record again Saturday as temperatures dip into the low and mid 40s.

Sunshine and warmer afternoons will prevail this weekend as highs rebound near 80 on Labor Day. Humidity will not be a factor for the entire holiday weekend.

The warming trend should continue into early next week before another blast of cooler air as we head into the second half of the week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group