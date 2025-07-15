Slippery Rock Borough alerts residents after rash of car thefts

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — The Slippery Rock Borough Police Department is warning residents following a rash of car thefts in the borough and township.

Police said cars are being taken overnight, driven around and returned to or near where they were taken from. Those cars were wrecked, taken off road and ransacked.

In most of the car thefts, police said the owners left their keys in the car.

The department is advising residents to lock their cars and take their keys inside.

Police said if anybody has a ring camera and captured any video of people walking around West Cooper Street and Center Street between midnight and 5 a.m. Tuesday, to reach out to them.

