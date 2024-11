SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — The Slippery Rock Borough Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person involving in a hit-and-run crash.

Police are looking for the owner/driver of a Toyota SUV. It has extensive damage on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-794-6388 and reference call #24-0002242.

