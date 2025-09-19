Slippery Rock University reports biggest enrollment increase since 2016

Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania, part of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, has seen a big jump in enrollment this fall semester, the university said.

This fall, the university reported total enrollment of 8,625, a 2.75% increase over last fall, which SRU said is the largest one-year increase in enrollment that it has seen since 2016.

“While many institutions are bracing for challenges ahead, SRU is rising with confidence as a first-choice university, delivering record enrollment, retention and graduation outcomes,” Karen Riley, SRU’s president, said in a prepared statement. “Our successes are driven by our bold vision for the future, as detailed in our new strategic plan. By staying true to our mission and embracing innovation, we are positioning our students, our region and our University to thrive for generations to come.”

