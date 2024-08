DONORA, Pa. — A small alligator was rescued in Washington County earlier this week.

People with the Salvation Army in Donora helped police catch an alligator found on 8th Street near Thompson Avenue on Wednesday.

Police took the gator to Wild World of Animals.

