Small dog found abandoned inside crate covered in frost; Neshannock Township police investigating

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Dog Found Abandoned Neshannock police are investigating after a small dog was found abandoned inside a crate left outside in cold temperatures. (Neshannock Township Police Department)

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Neshannock police are investigating after a small dog was found abandoned inside a crate left outside in cold temperatures.

Officers were called to the Kingschapel Boat Launch parking lot a little before 8 p.m. on Monday.

When police arrived, they said they found a small, light-brown, “chihuahua-type” dog inside a small crate that was covered in frost. A release stated that the outside temperatures were in the 20s at the time.

Police believe the dog was abandoned overnight or early in the morning.

Anyone with information on the possible owner of the dog is asked to call Neshannock police at 724-656-9300 or their anonymous tip-line at 724-761-4445 using text or voicemail.

