Smithfield Street Bridge to close overnight in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Smithfield Street Bridge will be closing overnight in Pittsburgh starting May 13.

According to PennDOT, the bridge will close to traffic in both directions between Fort Pitt Boulevard and Carson Street from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

Crews are going to be making concrete repairs and overhead steel repairs.

Traffic will be detoured.

Detour for South of the Bridge:

Take East Carson Street to South Tenth Street

Turn onto South Tenth Street and cross the bridge

Turn left onto Second Avenue

Turn left onto B Street

Turn right onto First Avenue

Turn right onto Fort Pitt Boulevard

End of detour

Same detour for people traveling North of the Bridge.

Emergency vehicles and buses will be permitted on the bridge. The sidewalk will remain open to pedestrians.

Visit the PennDOT website for more information.

The Smithfield Bridge was also closed on April 26 for a construction project.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group