Local

Smithfield Street Bridge scheduled to be restricted for inspection on Wednesday, Thursday

By WPXI.com News Staff
Smithfield Street Bridge scheduled to be restricted for inspection on Wednesday, Thursday The Smithfield Street Bridge is expected to be restricted to traffic on Wednesday and Thursday.
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Smithfield Street Bridge is expected to be restricted to traffic on Wednesday and Thursday.

The bridge, which carries Route 3027 over the Monongahela River, will have lane restrictions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on those days.

Gannett Fleming is inspecting the bridge at that time, weather permitting.

PennDOT said the bridge and ramps will remain open to drivers, but people should expect changing traffic patterns.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read