Smithfield Street Bridge scheduled to be restricted for inspection on Wednesday, Thursday

PITTSBURGH — The Smithfield Street Bridge is expected to be restricted to traffic on Wednesday and Thursday.

The bridge, which carries Route 3027 over the Monongahela River, will have lane restrictions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on those days.

Gannett Fleming is inspecting the bridge at that time, weather permitting.

PennDOT said the bridge and ramps will remain open to drivers, but people should expect changing traffic patterns.

