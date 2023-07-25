Smoke billows from fire at South Huntingdon Township business

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at a local business on Monday evening.

PHOTOS: Crews respond to fire at South Huntingdon Township business

According to Westmoreland County 911, crews were called to the 2200 block of First Street in South Huntingdon at 5:46 p.m.

Our crew at the scene learned that the fire was at Breaktime Coffee Service, which is a company that provides coffee machines for restaurants and offices.

Smoke filled the air as firefighters worked to put the blaze out.

There’s no word on the extent of the damages to the building at this point.

