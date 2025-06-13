BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Smoke billowed from a mobile home in Butler County Thursday night.

PHOTOS: Smoke billows from mobile home in Butler County

Butler County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the fire on the 100 block of Shaner Drive in Buffalo Township at 9:46 p.m.

Channel 11 saw a hole burned through part of the mobile home.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

