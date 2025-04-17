Smoke pours from fire at building in Pittsburgh’s Uptown; 1 firefighter injured

PITTSBURGH — A firefighter was injured during a large fire at a building in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood.

Fire crews responded to the 1800 block of Fifth Avenue around 7 a.m.

Public Safety officials said a 911 caller reported seeing smoke pouring out of the building’s roof. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from a third-story window and quickly worked to extinguish the fire.

The building was unoccupied at the time.

One firefighter suffered a minor ankle injury and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Fire officials are investigating.

