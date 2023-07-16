Local

Smoke pours from house in Perry North

PITTSBURGH — Smoke poured out of a house after it caught on fire in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to 200 Venture Street in Perry North at around 4:37 p.m. on Saturday.

Smoke from the house fire grew thick enough to create a haze around the neighborhood.

The roof sustained heavy damage and flames could be seen burning between the shingles and the wall of the house.

The home is abandoned and unoccupied.

Investigators say no one was hurt.

The same house caught on fire in Nov. 2020. That fire was under control in under 30 minutes.

