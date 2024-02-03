Smoke pours out of house during 2-alarm fire in O’Hara Township

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews battled a house fire in O’Hara Township on Saturday.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to the 500 block of Dorseyville Road at 11:45 a.m.

Smoke was coming from the attic of the house when Channel 11 arrived on the scene.

The fire was raised to two alarms are firefighters battled the flames.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

