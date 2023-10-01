Smothered: Steelers trampled by undermanned Texans, 30-6

HOUSTON — With an opportunity to emerge from the shadow of their season-opening disaster with a win over the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday promising a three-game winning streak, the Pittsburgh Steelers instead laid another egg.

The Steelers were dominated both offensively and defensively by an under-manned Texans squad in a 30-6 Houston victory at NRG Stadium on Sunday.

Houston, playing without its top three offensive tackles and with over a half-dozen linemen out due to injury, instead dominated the line of scrimmage. Running back Dameon Pierce rushed for a season-high 86 yards after rushing for 100 in the first three games combined.

