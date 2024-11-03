SMU cornerback taken off field in an ambulance, but returns to sideline before end of win over Pitt

DALLAS (AP) — SMU cornerback AJ Davis was taken off the field in an ambulance to a hospital after a special teams play late in the first half of the No. 20 Mustangs’ game against No. 18 Pittsburgh, but was back on the sideline with his teammates before the end of their 48-25 win Saturday night.

The ambulance from University Park Fire Department drove nearly the length of the field to where medical personnel surrounded Davis, and secured him on a stretcher. His head was immobilized by an oversized neck support device when he was placed in the ambulance.

“When it happened, they felt like he was OK. He was moving. He was coherent. He just had some pain in his neck and, you know, anytime that happens they’re going to be really cautious,” SMU coach Rhett Lashlee said. “He was back on the sidelines at the end of the game. From what I was told briefly, all the scans and everything were good, and he should be OK. So that’s a big blessing.”

The Mustangs had kicked off after taking a 28-3 lead. Davis was face down on the field, and video of the play showed his head making contact with the returner while lunging trying to make a tackle, and then another player falling on his back.

Several apparent family members wearing Davis’ No. 14 were on the field and comforted by Lashlee, who then gathered his players around the 35-yard line, less than 15 yards from where Davis was being put into the ambulance.

“It was sad to see AJ go down, but I was glad to see him bounce back and be there with the team,” quarterback Kevin Jennings said.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi also came across and spoke briefly with Lashlee in the middle of the field.

“You don’t see that very often. This is the first time I’ve seen it in a long time,” Narduzzi said of an ambulance on the field. “I just went up to Rhett to tell him we’re praying for him. ... You don’t ever want to see anybody go down, and never want to see those lights come on on the field.”

