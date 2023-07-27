SNAP recipients whose benefits were stolen online can now get the funds replaced

PITTSBURGH — Those who’ve had their SNAP benefits stolen online can get them replaced.

Gov. Shapiro’s administration said in a release eligible SNAP recipients who’ve had their benefits stolen electronically on or after Oct. 1, 2022, will be able to get them replaced. The federal funds used in these replacements come from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.

“SNAP is the nation’s most important food security program, helping more than 1.9 million Pennsylvanians put food on their tables to help them stay safe, healthy, and fed. But too often, bad actors attempt to take advantage of SNAP recipients by engaging in scams and theft of these benefits,” said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh in a statement.

DHS says the benefits are eligible for replacement if they were stolen via skimming, card cloning, or through a phishing or other scam.

In order to get replacement funds, SNAP recipients must fill out a benefit theft claim form and turn it in online, through COMPASS, by calling the customer service center at 1-877-395-8930, or by visiting a County Assistant Office.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group