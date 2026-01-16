Snow off-and-on overnight, into Saturday; roads could get slick

PITTSBURGH — Off and snow through early Saturday will slow your travel plans and make roads slick.

The steadiest snow will fall overnight through sunrise Saturday, with most areas getting a fresh 1″ to 2″ by Saturday night.

Areas north and east of Pittsburgh will see a bit more, especially traveling north towards I-80.

Temperatures will climb above freezing Saturday afternoon making road conditions a bit better, but colder air moves back in Sunday with a bigger blast of Arctic air heading our way early next week.

Air temperatures by Monday night could drop to zero in some neighborhoods with widespread wind chills as cold as -10 by Tuesday morning. Plan now to protect inside pipes from freezing.

