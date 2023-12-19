Snow showers continue Tuesday morning; watch for icy spots, snow-covered roads

PITTSBURGH — Bands of snow showers continue across the area Tuesday morning, especially northeast of Pittsburgh. With temperatures in the 20s, watch for icy spots and snow-covered roads. Winds will stay elevated today, with gusts over 20 mph at times, keeping wind chills in the upper teens most of the day. Any leftover flurries or snow showers should wrap up by the afternoon.

It will turn very cold Tuesday night, with clearing skies allowing temperatures to dip near 20. High pressure then takes over, with several quiet days ahead. Temperatures will slowly rebound too, with mid-40s by the end of the week and 50-degree temps possible by Christmas Eve Day.

