Overnight snow could coat windshields Wednesday morning; rain, freezing rain to fall in afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Overnight snow showers could leave a fresh coating on your windshield early Wednesday morning so leave a little extra time before you head out.

Other than a few flurries the rest of the morning will be mainly dry but the break between systems will be short.

Temperatures will slowly climb above freezing for most areas through the afternoon setting the stage for mainly rain to fall during the afternoon commute from Pittsburgh south. Colder temperatures north of Pittsburgh closer to I-80 and east in the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties will allow pockets of freezing rain to develop so watch for slick spots.

Another messy winter system will impact your weekend with snow changing to rain on Saturday, then back to snow on Sunday. This system is still developing so check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast for the latest on what will fall, when and where.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group