Some afternoon showers possible east of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — It’s cooler and pleasant this morning with temperatures in the 50s across most neighborhoods. The clouds are back as an upper-level disturbance skirts by the area today. That may bring us a few showers this afternoon, but mainly east of Pittsburgh.

That system gets a kick east tonight, allowing for clearing skies Sunday and another warm up. Highs should get back into the low 80s Sunday and Monday before cooler air pushes in by mid-week.

The tropics are heating up with Humberto and Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine churning in the western Atlantic. Both systems are expected to stay well south of our area next week as a strong area of high pressure dives south, bringing us another potentially long spell of dry weather.

