Some Armstrong County residents worry wells will run dry if it doesn’t rain soon

NORTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Neighbors in Armstrong County are concerned that their wells will run dry if there isn’t rain soon.

Lex Beer has lived with well water in North Buffalo Township for decades. With the lack of rain, she’s worried her well will soon run dry.

“People complain that they get a water bill, and they say about having to pay it all the time,” Beer said. “I would gladly have a water bill, so I have water and don’t have to worry about it.”

Even with her family’s 365-foot-deep well, she is now forced to conserve water.

“My showers... You wet yourself, turn the water off, you soap up, you turn the water on to rinse off,” she said.

She said her family bought a cistern a few years back as an extra water source, just in case. But without rain soon, it too will run dry.

“If it doesn’t rain, I get no water in it,” Beer said.

She showed Channel 11 how the water level had already dropped from earlier in the week.

And with her granddaughters’ bridal shower looming this weekend, she is concerned about her guests and cooking for the party.

“You have to worry about showering and what water they use, and if I see them wasting water, I tell them about it,” Beer said.

Beer says if there isn’t rain soon, she will have to call the fire department or have her son fill her 800-gallon cistern with his water. But until then, she will wait for a rainy day.

