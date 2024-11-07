Some Carroll Township neighbors concerned over non-traditional homes being built

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Carroll Township community members packed the monthly board meeting with concerns over two non-traditional homes going up in a neighborhood.

The homes are going up on the corner of Cedarwood and Briarwood Drive. Black Lotus Group bought the land recently. The company owns three properties in Charleroi as well. Neighbors want clarity on what is being built.

The homes are permitted in Carroll Township for single-family occupancy, not commercial use. But at the standing-room-only board meeting, homeowners say the structures look commercial.

“Everybody was at a meeting this morning. What are the codes? What are the measurements supposed to be? Are they being followed? And I don’t think that is too much to ask,” said Tony Bottino, who lives on the street. “At this point, it’s not about what goes in them, we really have no concern who lives there. These structures look out of place, they look like commercial buildings and they are not following certain setback rules codes.”

“Even when you ask questions you can’t get information and I think on a broader scale that is the bigger issue, you can’t get information,” said Wes Johnson, another neighbor. What are the buildings going to be used for?

Charleroi’s borough manager confirmed that Black Lotus Group has three properties in their borough, and said they have had no problems reported.

