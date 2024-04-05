Some local roads remain closed due to flooding, landslides

Portions of the following roadways are closed due to flooding, unless indicated as a landslide, PennDOT announced Friday:
Greene County
- Route 2006 (Davistown Road) between Watkins Run Road and Glades Run Road/Gas Company Road in Perry Township due to a landslide.
Washington County
- Route 481 between Van Voorhis Lane in Carroll Township and First Street/Main Street in the City of Monongahela.
- Route 837 between Hi View Drive / Huston Run Road in Union Township and Route 88 in New Eagle Borough.
- Route 2020 (Ten Mile Road) between Route 2047 (Little Creek Road) and Route 2049 (Jefferson Avenue) due to a landslide.
Westmoreland County
- Route 1007 (Ross Mountain Park Road) between Lower Club Road in Fairfield Township and Shrum Hill Road in St. Clair Township.
- Route 1016 (Bairdstown Road) between Derry Lane and Market Street / Indiana County Line in Derry Township.
- Route 1055 (Hannastown Road/Whitethorn Road) between Route 22 (William Penn Highway) and Township Road in Salem Township.
- Route 3012 (Yukon Road / Derr Road) between Derr Road in Sewickley Township and First Street / Highway Street in South Huntingdon Township.
