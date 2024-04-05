Some local roads remain closed due to flooding, landslides

Portions of the following roadways are closed due to flooding, unless indicated as a landslide, PennDOT announced Friday:

Greene County

Route 2006 (Davistown Road) between Watkins Run Road and Glades Run Road/Gas Company Road in Perry Township due to a landslide.

Washington County

Route 481 between Van Voorhis Lane in Carroll Township and First Street/Main Street in the City of Monongahela.

Route 837 between Hi View Drive / Huston Run Road in Union Township and Route 88 in New Eagle Borough.

Route 2020 (Ten Mile Road) between Route 2047 (Little Creek Road) and Route 2049 (Jefferson Avenue) due to a landslide.

Westmoreland County

Route 1007 (Ross Mountain Park Road) between Lower Club Road in Fairfield Township and Shrum Hill Road in St. Clair Township.

Route 1016 (Bairdstown Road) between Derry Lane and Market Street / Indiana County Line in Derry Township.

Route 1055 (Hannastown Road/Whitethorn Road) between Route 22 (William Penn Highway) and Township Road in Salem Township.

Route 3012 (Yukon Road / Derr Road) between Derr Road in Sewickley Township and First Street / Highway Street in South Huntingdon Township.

